Shriram Properties signs joint development agreement for 6.5 acres prime land in North Bengaluru

Shriram Properties signs joint development agreement for 6.5 acres prime land in North Bengaluru



Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

With estimated GDV of Rs 500 cr

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a ~6.5 acres prime land in North Bengaluru.

The Company is set to develop a premium residential apartment project with a saleable area of approximately 0.6 million square feet and an estimated GDV potential of Rs 500 crore.

The development is envisioned as an iconic addition to the city's skyline. The project is strategically located adjacent to the upcoming large state park in Yelahanka, one of North Bengaluru's most promising residential hubs and the project is planned for launch during the next fiscal year. The project will overlook the proposed Madapanahalli Biodiversity Park, spread across 154 acres of eucalyptus plantations, featuring a medicinal garden, aviary, zoo, and tree park.

 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:46 AM IST



