Netweb Tech soars on Rs 1,734 crore AI infrastructure order

Netweb Technologies India jumped 10.65% to Rs 2508.75 after announcing it has secured a strategic order worth Rs 1,734 crore to power India's sovereign AI infrastructure.The project, of national importance, aims to strengthen AI compute capabilities and advance Indias ambitions under the IndiaAI Mission.
The order will deploy Netwebs GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIAs Blackwell architecture, with execution scheduled between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY27.
The systems will be delivered through its Tyrone Camarero AI platform designed for generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing.
Chairman and MD Sanjay Lodha said the order reflects the growing importance of sovereign compute capabilities and will help India emerge as an AI superpower. He added that while the order is strategic and outside Netwebs recurring business, it is expected to boost revenue and profits during the execution period.
As of 30 June 2025, the company's order pipeline stood at Rs 4,142.1 crore, excluding this new order.
Netweb Technologies India designs and manufactures advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, storage and data center servers. Its in-house R&D and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities position it as a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute systems.
The companys standalone net profit surged 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore on 101.73% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 301.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
