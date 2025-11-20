Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Netweb Technologies India climbed 6.20% to Rs 3,493.10 after the company disclosed an improvement in its ESG rating issued by SES ESG Research, a SEBI-registered Category-II ESG Ratings Provider.

SES assigned the company an ESG score of 68.2 for FY25, marking a year-on-year improvement of 7.9 points based on publicly available data. The rating was shared with the company on 18 November 2025, and Netweb submitted the exchange disclosure after reviewing the report on 19 November.

Netweb Technologies is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Netwebs HCS offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, High performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers.

 

On a standalone basis, net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 20.05% to Rs 31.43 crore while net sales rose 20.98% to Rs 303.72 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

