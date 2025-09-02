Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.55, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 21.04% slide in the Nifty Media index.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.55, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 8.06% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1606.85, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.46 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
