Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1091, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 10.54% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1091, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 1.72% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56175.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1095.8, up 1.36% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 9.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 10.54% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 61.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marico Ltd spurts 1.84%, up for third straight session

Marico Ltd spurts 1.84%, up for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.62%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.62%

Emami Ltd spurts 2.87%

Emami Ltd spurts 2.87%

Dabur India Ltd soars 4.09%, rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd soars 4.09%, rises for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.21%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.21%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon