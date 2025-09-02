Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico Ltd spurts 1.84%, up for third straight session

Marico Ltd spurts 1.84%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 744.85, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 744.85, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Marico Ltd has added around 2.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56175.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 747, up 1.67% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.62%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.62%

Emami Ltd spurts 2.87%

Emami Ltd spurts 2.87%

Dabur India Ltd soars 4.09%, rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd soars 4.09%, rises for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.21%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.21%

Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon