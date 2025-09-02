Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LTIMindtree Ltd spurts 1.26%

LTIMindtree Ltd spurts 1.26%

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5262.5, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 15.99% drop in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5262.5, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 3.41% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35740.65, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5254, up 0.93% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is down 14.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 15.99% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

