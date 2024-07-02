Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.74, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.68% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% jump in NIFTY and a 16.99% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.74, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 6.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2040.6, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News