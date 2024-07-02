Business Standard
Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd soars 6.28%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.37, up 6.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.52% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% gain in NIFTY and a 16.99% gain in the Nifty Media index.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.37, up 6.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 11.55% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2040.6, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 285.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.35 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 44.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

