Network People Services Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Network People Services Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sangam (India) Ltd, Jash Engineering Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd and Zim Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2025.

Sangam (India) Ltd, Jash Engineering Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd and Zim Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2025.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd lost 7.50% to Rs 2178.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2566 shares in the past one month.

 

Sangam (India) Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 365.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2823 shares in the past one month.

Jash Engineering Ltd tumbled 6.17% to Rs 533.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10555 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd pared 5.92% to Rs 282.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1788 shares in the past one month.

Zim Laboratories Ltd slipped 5.68% to Rs 81.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20764 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

