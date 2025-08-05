Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.85, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Biocon Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.85, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.Biocon Ltd has added around 0.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22153.8, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 373.3, down 2.87% on the day. Biocon Ltd jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content