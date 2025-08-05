Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.85, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.85, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.Biocon Ltd has added around 0.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22153.8, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.7 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 373.3, down 2.87% on the day. Biocon Ltd jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty under pressure, European mrkt opens higher

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares tumble

