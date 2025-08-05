Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 28.97, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 0.65% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.97, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.UCO Bank has eased around 10.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6858.9, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.68 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 14.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty under pressure, European mrkt opens higher

Sensex, Nifty under pressure, European mrkt opens higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon