UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 28.97, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 0.65% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.97, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.UCO Bank has eased around 10.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6858.9, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.68 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
