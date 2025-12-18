Network People Services Technologies Ltd Surges 2.02%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 13.59% over last one month compared to 5.36% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX
Network People Services Technologies Ltd gained 2.02% today to trade at Rs 1472.25. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.29% to quote at 36966.84. The index is up 5.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sagility Ltd increased 1.1% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.29 % over last one year compared to the 5.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 13.59% over last one month compared to 5.36% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 723 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388 on 04 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 18 Dec 2025.
