Titagarh Rail Systems secures Rs 273-cr RBMV contract from Railways

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems said it has secured a Rs 273.24-crore contract from the Ministry of Railways for the supply and maintenance of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV).

As per the letter of acceptance (LoA), the Kolkata-based company will undertake the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of the RBMVs. The scope of work also includes training of Indian Railways personnel, along with servicing and breakdown maintenance support.

RBMVs are specialized self-propelled on-track machines used for inspection, maintenance, and restoration of railway infrastructure. These vehicles are equipped with advanced systems for track maintenance and overhead equipment (OHE) works, aimed at improving operational safety and reliability across the rail network.

 

The supply of the machines is scheduled to commence within 15 months from the date of the order, while delivery of all machines along with a complete set of spares is to be completed within 48 months.

Commenting on the development, the company said that this maiden order marks a key strategic milestone, signalling Titagarh Rail Systems entry into a high-value, technology-driven, and safety-critical segment.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sale of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialized equipment, bridges, and ships. The company caters to both domestic and export markets.

The company reported a 54.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 80.69 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 24.40% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 799.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 0.23% to Rs 776.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

