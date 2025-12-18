Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

INR extends further gains under Rs 91 per dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee sustained gains following a good rebound in previous session that revived the counter under Rs 91 per dollar mark. INR opened at Rs 90.35 per dollar and climbed to a high of 90.32 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered 55 paise from its all-time low level to close at 90.38 against the US dollar amid suspected aggressive central bank intervention. Rupee's recent fall against the US dollar was primarily driven by external factors and the high volatility in the forex market is expected to persist amid shifting economic and geopolitical cues. The lack of progress in the US and India trade negotiations and extended selling by foreign portfolio investors have weighed on the sentiment. Meanwhile, Indian shares ended lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after overnight data indicated a continued cooling in the U.S. labor market. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 120.21 points, or 0.14 percent, at 84,559.65, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 41.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,818.55.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar Holdings secures debt funding of Rs 4,725 cr from Indian financial institutions

ACME Solar Holdings secures debt funding of Rs 4,725 cr from Indian financial institutions

Titagarh Rail Systems secures Rs 273-cr RBMV contract from Railways

Titagarh Rail Systems secures Rs 273-cr RBMV contract from Railways

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for key indices; Bank of Japan kicks off its monetary policy meeting

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for key indices; Bank of Japan kicks off its monetary policy meeting

Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 7-cr rail electrification order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 7-cr rail electrification order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon