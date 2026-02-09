Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 439.71 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 60.06% to Rs 40.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 439.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 398.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales439.71398.03 10 OPM %17.5421.76 -PBDT78.4088.29 -11 PBT54.4871.98 -24 NP40.57101.59 -60
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:57 PM IST