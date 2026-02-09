Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 439.71 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 60.06% to Rs 40.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 439.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 398.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

