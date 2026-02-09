Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 9.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 248.96 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 9.45% to Rs 228.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 251.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 248.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.248.96265.4498.7698.94228.47252.50228.47252.50228.06251.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News