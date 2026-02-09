Supreme Power Equipment standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.28% to Rs 37.78 crore

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 6.62% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.28% to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.37.7827.5210.147.414.424.174.254.093.383.17

