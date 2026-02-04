Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen receives contract worth AED 5.3 million

Newgen receives contract worth AED 5.3 million

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies L.L.C, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Newgen Software Technologies incorporated in the Dubai, has executed an agreement with a customer (a large reputable Government Organisation based in UAE) for Newgen Software licenses, implementation and support services. The aggregate value of the aforesaid Agreement is AED 5,309,103 excluding value added tax.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market extend gains for 3rd day; IT shares tanks; VIX slumps 4.98%

Market extend gains for 3rd day; IT shares tanks; VIX slumps 4.98%

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr

Japan's Nikkei drop 0.78%

Japan's Nikkei drop 0.78%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark surge 0.85%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark surge 0.85%

BHEL receives LoI from Hindalco Industries

BHEL receives LoI from Hindalco Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today