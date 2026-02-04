Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's Nikkei drop 0.78%

Japan's Nikkei drop 0.78%

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Japanese markets fell notably, with software names leading the drop after fresh AI headlines. The Nikkei average dropped 0.78 percent to 54,293.36 while the broader Topix index settled 0.27 percent higher at 3,655.58.

IT service management company TIS plunged 15.8 percent, while NS Solutions and Trend Micro both slumped by 7.4 percent. Chip-linked bellwethers like Advantest and Tokyo Electron fell over 2 percent each.

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark surge 0.85%

BHEL receives LoI from Hindalco Industries

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Market extend gains for 3rd day; IT shares slumps; VIX slumps 4.98%

Teamlease Services jumps after Q3 PAT surges 47% YoY to Rs 42 cr

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

