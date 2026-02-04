Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reported standalone net profit jumped 13.74% to Rs 341.50 crore on a 9.57% increase in total income to Rs 1,665.42 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 646.14 crore in Q3 FY26, while net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.04% for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Operating profit (OP) increased 14.8% YoY to Rs 468.22 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 407.71 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) amounted to Rs 474.45 crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 584.45 crore as of 31 December 2024. The gross NPA ratio was 0.91% as of 31 December 2025 as against 1.32% as of 31 December 2024. The net NPA ratio was 0.20% as of 31 December 2025, as against 0.41% as of 31 December 2024.

Total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 56,707 crore as of 31 December 2025, recording a growth of 12.53% YoY. Gross advances of the bank stood at Rs 50,763 crore as of 31 December 2025, up by 16.30% YoY. CASA deposits rose 14.93% year-on-year to Rs 15,847 crore, reflecting stable granular funding.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 96.08% as of 31 December 2025. CRAR stood at 30.08 as of 31 December 2025, as against 29.35% as of 31 December 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is one of the renowned old private sector banks.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 4.60% to close at Rs 624.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News