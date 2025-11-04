Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.23% to Rs 8.32 croreNet profit of Nexome Capital Markets rose 300.00% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.23% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.326.34 31 OPM %12.14-5.68 -PBDT1.640.55 198 PBT1.340.39 244 NP1.000.25 300
