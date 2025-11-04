International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 75.33 croreNet profit of International Combustion (India) declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 75.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales75.3363.83 18 OPM %2.964.28 -PBDT1.771.83 -3 PBT0.140.26 -46 NP0.120.21 -43
