Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 77.24% to Rs 7.23 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.2331.76 -77 OPM %-14.25-15.59 -PBDT1.89-2.48 LP PBT0.66-3.69 LP NP0.80-2.30 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

