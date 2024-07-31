Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.03% to Rs 553.82 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 48.68% to Rs 139.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.03% to Rs 553.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 282.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.553.82282.5268.2367.07309.70142.36164.6964.69139.5893.88