Stock Alert: GAIL, Tata Consumer Products, Torrent Power, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Zaggle Prepaid

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: India Cements
Securities in F&O ban: India Cements
Upcoming results : Adani Power, Ambuja Cement, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Healthcare, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Birlasoft, Coal India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Electrosteel Castings, Elgi Equipments, Five-star Business Finance, GE T&D India, Godrej Properties, Greenply Industries, HeidelbergCement, JBM Auto, JK Lakshmi Cement, KPR Mills, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Marut
Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declined 8.3% to Rs 290.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 316.59 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 16.33% to Rs 4,352.07 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The net profit declined on account of higher exceptional items and lower share of profits from associates and joint ventures.
Torrent Powers consolidated net profit jumped 87.2% to Rs 996 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 532 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 23.3% YoY to Rs 9,034 crore in Q1 FY25.
Macrotech Developers consolidated revenue jumped 76% to Rs 2,847 crore as compared with Rs 1,617 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Net profit spurted to Rs 476 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 179 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Indus Towers reported 3.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,926 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,853 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 2.6% YoY to Rs 7,383 crore in Q1 FY25. The companys board approved the proposal of buyback upto Rs 5.7 crore equity at Rs 465 per share.
Zaggle Prepaids consolidated net profit surged to Rs 17 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 2 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 252 crore, steeply higher than Rs 118 crore in Q1 FY24.

RR Kabels consolidated net profit declined 13.4% to Rs 64 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 74 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 13.2% YoY to Rs 1,808 crore in Q1 FY25.
Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit stood at Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a de-growth of 57.6% as compared with Rs 37 crore. Revenue fell 5.5% YoY to Rs 365 crore during the quarter.
GAIL (India)s consolidated net profit jumped 77.5% YoY to Rs 3,183 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,183 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue increased 6% to Rs 34,738 crore during the quarter.
360 One Wam reported 34.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 243 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 181 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 60.6% YoY to Rs 697 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

