NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit rises 0.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 88.03 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 0.26% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 88.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales88.0369.11 27 OPM %7.1811.00 -PBDT12.1511.16 9 PBT10.019.16 9 NP7.837.81 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content