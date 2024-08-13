NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit rises 0.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 88.03 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 0.26% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 88.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.0369.117.1811.0012.1511.1610.019.167.837.81