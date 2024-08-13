Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 16.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.1820.1625.791.691.480.890.810.430.490.42