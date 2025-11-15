NHC Foods consolidated net profit declines 36.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.98% to Rs 103.21 croreNet profit of NHC Foods declined 36.59% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.98% to Rs 103.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales103.2166.17 56 OPM %2.794.87 -PBDT2.592.50 4 PBT2.212.09 6 NP1.302.05 -37
