Apis India consolidated net profit rises 5.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 96.25 croreNet profit of Apis India rose 5.51% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 96.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales96.2580.43 20 OPM %11.4911.09 -PBDT10.647.70 38 PBT9.467.05 34 NP7.086.71 6
