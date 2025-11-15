Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.69% to Rs 39.59 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 85.59% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.5962.53 -37 OPM %4.573.05 -PBDT2.775.38 -49 PBT0.362.94 -88 NP0.332.29 -86
