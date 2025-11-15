Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Sales decline 36.69% to Rs 39.59 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 85.59% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.5962.53 -37 OPM %4.573.05 -PBDT2.775.38 -49 PBT0.362.94 -88 NP0.332.29 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Glottis standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Glottis standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 16.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon