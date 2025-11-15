Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 83.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 13.11 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 83.37% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.1112.04 9 OPM %41.3446.43 -PBDT4.088.16 -50 PBT1.515.87 -74 NP0.875.23 -83
