Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nibe hits the roof on Rs 307-cr order win

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Nibe was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,519.35 after it announced that its subsidiary Karmayogi Manufacturing received purchase order from Ordefence System worth Rs 307 crore.
The scope of the purchase order includes supply of assemblies, sub-assemblies and supply of 12 kits of small arms (12 sub-assemblies), total lot of 1,25,000.
The project is to be executed on or before 31 March 2027 and cost of the project is Rs 307.76 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
NIBE trades in electronic components, fabrication materials, and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low and medium voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.38 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 0.73 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 62.69 crore in Q3 FY24, a steep increase from Rs 15.18 crore in Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon