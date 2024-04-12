Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 28.52 points or 0.49% at 5865.77 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.07%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.71%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%),PTC India Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 1.02%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.53%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 11.17%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.6%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2.34%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.29 or 0.46% at 74694.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.25 points or 0.5% at 22640.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.87 points or 0.16% at 46222.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.85 points or 0.14% at 13976.5.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

