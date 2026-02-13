Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 32.26% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.28% to Rs 93.78 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 32.26% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.28% to Rs 93.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.78112.01 -16 OPM %6.236.72 -PBDT3.745.04 -26 PBT3.405.01 -32 NP2.313.41 -32
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST