Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 32.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.28% to Rs 93.78 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 32.26% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.28% to Rs 93.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.78112.016.236.723.745.043.405.012.313.41

