Stanley Lifestyles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 5.38% to Rs 103.80 crore

Net loss of Stanley Lifestyles reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 103.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales103.80109.70 -5 OPM %12.5218.69 -PBDT10.3022.10 -53 PBT-0.9011.00 PL NP-0.608.60 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

