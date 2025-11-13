Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nov 13 2025

Sales decline 46.05% to Rs 73.37 crore

Net loss of NIBE reported to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.05% to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales73.37135.99 -46 OPM %-6.0913.30 -PBDT-5.6816.86 PL PBT-13.1512.08 PL NP-8.449.12 PL

Nov 13 2025

