Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 15.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 814.91 croreNet profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 15.36% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 814.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 703.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales814.91703.97 16 OPM %15.7315.16 -PBDT135.39111.66 21 PBT111.6793.08 20 NP79.7869.16 15
