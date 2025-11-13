Prime Focus consolidated net profit declines 89.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1042.89 croreNet profit of Prime Focus declined 89.22% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1042.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 884.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1042.89884.96 18 OPM %24.3523.84 -PBDT145.15214.56 -32 PBT5.8075.10 -92 NP3.6033.40 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content