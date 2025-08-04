Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter



Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20465 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, UPL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 August 2025.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20465 shares. The stock gained 16.06% to Rs.509.80. Volumes stood at 26148 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd recorded volume of 24.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.56% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 20.28 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 7.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.46% to Rs.453.30. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd clocked volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42480 shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.255.55. Volumes stood at 66895 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87393 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.706.65. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

