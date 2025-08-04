Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

US dollar index speculators increased net short position to reach levels similar to almost one month ago, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4156 contracts in the data reported through July 20, 2025, showing an increase of 705 net positions compared to the previous week.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 6% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Delhivery Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Dollar index stays pressured near one-week low

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

