NIBE slides after reporting dismal Q3 numbers
NIBE tumbled 7.21% to Rs 970 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.94 crore posted in Q3 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 60.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 59.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 21.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to a profit before tax of Rs 1.91 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses fell 45.15% YoY to Rs 81.39 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 13.15 crore (up 40.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses fell 11.02% YoY to Rs 6.70 crore during the period under review.
NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in the fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as the assembly of components for E-vehicles.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST