Desco Infratech receives LoI for pipeline infrastructure works
Feom Bharat Petroleum CorporationDesco Infratech has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for execution of critical pipeline infrastructure works across multiple states in India.
The LOI encompasses the following key segments:
h - Steel Pipe Laying Works
h - MDPE Pipe Laying Works
h - Last Mile Connectivity Works
The projects are spread across the states of Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, representing a significant multi-state mandate and strengthening the Companys pan-India operational footprint.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST