Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,100 level; media shares in demand

Nifty above 25,100 level; media shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 63.86 points or 0.08% to 82,509.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 41.90 points or 0.17% to 25,145.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,283 shares rose and 1,314 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Media index rose 1.66% to 1,741.40. The index rose 2.09% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.36%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.07%), Sun TV Network (up 2.05%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.95%), Tips Music (up 0.91%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.51%), D B Corp (up 0.39%), Saregama India (up 0.29%), and PVR Inox (up 0.29%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AstraZeneca Pharma India shed 0.50%. The company said its managing director (MD), Sanjeev Kumar Panchal, has resigned from his position with effect from the close of business on 30 June 2025.

Oberoi Realty rose 1.06%. The company said that Pankaj Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) of commercial real estate and senior management personnel, has resigned from his position.

RITES rose 0.50%. The company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a coastal road project from the Ministry of Public Works, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, worth $2.908 million.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

