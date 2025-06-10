Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips as Japan's Q1 growth stalls, US dollar gains

Yen slips as Japan's Q1 growth stalls, US dollar gains

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen weakened near 144.91 per dollar on Tuesday after revised data showed Japans economy flatlined in Q1, improving from an earlier 0.2 percent contraction but slowing sharply from Q4s 0.6 percent growth. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament that the central bank is ready to raise interest rates again if inflation stabilizes near 2 percent. Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened on growing optimism around US-China trade talks, which reduced safe-haven demand. Officials met in London to discuss rare earth shipments and easing of export curbs, with further talks expected on Tuesday.

OneSource Specialty jumps as Bangalore facility passes USFDA check

Stocks Mixed as Semiconductor Surge Offsets Dow Dip

RITES bags LoA from Guyana's Public Works Ministry for $2.9 million project

Oberoi Realty's Commercial Real Estate CEO Pankaj Gupta steps down

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as MD Sanjeev Panchal steps down; Praveen Rao Akkinepally to take charge

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

