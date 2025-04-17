Nifty April futures trade at discount

Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apr 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX slips 2.50% to 15.47.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,848.90, a discount of 2.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 23,851.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 414.45 points or 1.77% to 23,851.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.50% to 15.47.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Apr 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

