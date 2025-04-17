Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services partners with Vianai Systems

Tata Consultancy Services partners with Vianai Systems

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

To leverage on Vianai's hila Platform to integrate Gen-AI into core business functions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Vianai Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative AI applications, to empower business leaders with cutting-edge GenAI tools for decision intelligence.

Through this collaboration, TCS customers will gain access to Vianai's hila Platform-a next-gen solution that enables C-suite executives to ask questions and gain real time insights from their data repository. By combining natural language interactions with advanced data analytics, hila helps decision-makers across finance, supply chain, and sales leverage GenAI to unlock the true value of their enterprise datawithout needing deep technical expertise. TCS will customize the hila Platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors. These customizations include seamless integration into enterprise systems, post-deployment support, and tailored AI services. Additionally, TCS will leverage the hila platform to bring the conversational capability to core business verticals such as CRM, sales and supply chain for other industries.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys to acquire Houston-based MRE Consulting

Infosys to acquire Houston-based MRE Consulting

Sensex soars 1,256 points, Nifty above 23,750; European mkt declines

Sensex soars 1,256 points, Nifty above 23,750; European mkt declines

Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 in Nepal

Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 in Nepal

Cipla allots 23,282 equity shares under ESOS

Cipla allots 23,282 equity shares under ESOS

Sonata Software drops amid lower Q4 revenue guidance

Sonata Software drops amid lower Q4 revenue guidance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon