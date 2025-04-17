Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Astral approves acquisition of Al-Aziz Plastics

Board of Astral approves acquisition of Al-Aziz Plastics

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 April 2025

The Board of Astral at its meeting held on 17 April 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Al-Aziz Plastics for a cash consideration of up to Rs 33 crore.

Al-Aziz Plastics is engaged in the business of manufacture of electrofusion fittings, compression fittings, saddles, electrical fittings, Irrigation Sprinklers and Filters, solar fittings, and accessories for the distribution of water, gas, electricity and solar power for last more than 25 years.

Infosys to acquire Australian cybersecurity services provider - The Missing Link

Tata Consultancy Services partners with Vianai Systems

Infosys to acquire Houston-based MRE Consulting

Sensex soars 1,256 points, Nifty above 23,750; European mkt declines

Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 in Nepal

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

