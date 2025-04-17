Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys to acquire Australian cybersecurity services provider - The Missing Link

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire The Missing Link, an award winning Australian cybersecurity services specialist firm with capabilities across the full stack of cyber solutions. This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities, while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital transformation journey.

Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team, and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to the network of Infosys' global cyber defense centers. The Missing Link's accomplished cybersecurity practice provides strategic advice, offensive and defensive security services and tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments & compliance, and managed services. The company has been serving leading global enterprises in collaboration with market leading technology products, further complemented by its innovative proprietary solutions and accelerators. Their solutions help protect networks, secure assets and equip staff with the tools to mitigate cyber-attacks. Together, Infosys and The Missing Link will be able to offer clients cutting-edge full-stack cybersecurity services covering all aspects of a customer's business, data, systems and networks.

 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

