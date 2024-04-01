Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 5.84% as shares advanced.
The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,611.85, a premium of 149.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,462 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 135.10 points or 0.61% to 22,462
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.84% to 12.08.
HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

