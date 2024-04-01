Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 5.84% as shares advanced.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,611.85, a premium of 149.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,462 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 135.10 points or 0.61% to 22,462

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.84% to 12.08.

HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

